Butch Jones: Darrell Taylor suspended for a ‘multitude of reasons’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sophomore defensive end Darrell Taylor has been indefinitely suspended from Tennessee’s football team.

Head coach Butch Jones announced Monday that Taylor was suspended for “multiple factors. ESPN says it was due to a fight at practice with offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Taylor was already suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina after being ejected for fighting in the second half against Georgia.

