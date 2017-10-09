Authorities ask for help finding Ky. teen missing since July

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities in Christian County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old who has been missing since July.

Tysean Johnson’s last seen in the area of McPherson and Second Street in Clarksville. Police said he is also known to frequent Murfreesboro.

Johnson is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 270-887-4135.