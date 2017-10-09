20-year-old arrested in South Nashville double murder

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Metro police say a South Nashville murder suspect was apprehended in Kentucky.

Luis Colindres-Varela was arrested in Hopkinsville on Monday night.

The 20-year-old faces two counts of criminal homicide in the Sept. 24 shooting deaths at the Maple Crest Apartments.

Colindres-Varela is accused to be the gunman in the murders of Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, who were shot to death as they sat in a black sedan just before 6:30 a.m.

A bond amount wasn’t immediately known.