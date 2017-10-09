17 chainsaws stolen from Murfreesboro hardware store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro hardware store is out thousands of dollars after someone stole 17 chainsaws over the weekend.

Jason Kelton, owner of Kelton’s Hardware & Pet Supply, told News 2 someone backed a white mini-van up to his store, broke out a sliding glass door and stole 17 chainsaws between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.

He said the Stilh chainsaws are valued at more than $8,300.

A representative for Stilh Chainsaws told News 2 other retailers selling the company’s products have also been targeted recently.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.