Vice President Mike Pence leaves NFL game after protests

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKRN) – Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the Colts and 49ers game Sunday after NFL players protested the anthem.

After he walked out, Pence tweeted that he stood with the President in regards to the anthem protests.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Trump also tweeted that he told the Vice President to leave the stadium if anybody protested the anthem. He praised the Vice President and Second Lady.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Vice President Pence also released a statement regarding the situation.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first started the protests to bring attention to social injustices over a year ago.

The protests intensified when the President made inflammatory statements about NFL players who protested.