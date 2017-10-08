Unidentified body found in Hendersonville lake

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police said they are investigating the death of a man found in a lake.

Police said they found the body of a man in Old Hickory Lake near Cumberland Drive in Hendersonville around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the body is of a white male, approximately six feet tall, 220 pounds with blonde hair, and possibly between 30 and 35 years old.

Investigators said they did not find identification on the man.

Details surrounding the death are not yet known.

Anyone who can identify this person is encouraged to call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or 615-822-1111.

