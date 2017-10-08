Titans fall to Dolphins on the road

MIAMI, Fla. (WKRN) – It wasn’t the bounce back game the Tennessee Titans were looking for Sunday in Miami as they fall to the Dolphins 16-10.

It was learned earlier in the day that Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota would not be available, leaving Matt Cassel as the starter.

Cassel finished the day 21/32 for 141 yards adding a touchdown. He was also sacked 4 times for a loss of 22 yards.

The plan coming into this game was for the Titans to run the ball and wear out the Dolphins defense, but Miami won the battle up front, holding Tennessee to just 69 yards rushing on the day.

The Titans also struggled on third down efficiency, going just 2-11. Penalties also played a part in the loss. The Titans ended the day with 11 penalties for a loss of 77 yards.

The Titans defense was the bright spot in this game, forcing two turnovers and adding a sack.

The Titans fall to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the AFC South. Their next game will be with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night. There’s no word on whether or not Marcus Mariota will get the start on Monday.