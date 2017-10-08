What the Tech? App of the Day – Be My Eyes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I’ve talked about the “Be My Eyes” app before, but it recently got a big update and now Android users can download it.

It’s an ingenious app that allows people who CAN see, help people who can’t.

When a blind person needs help making sure the shirt they’re going to wear matches the pants they’ve picked out.

Or maybe seeing if the milk in the fridge has expired. The blind person opens the “Be My Eyes” app.

A sighted person who’s also downloaded the app – and volunteers to help – gets a notification on their phone.

“I need some help. How much sodium?”

The blind person points their camera at what they want to see and the volunteer serves as their eyes over a live video connection. “answers”

If a request for help goes out and the volunteer doesn’t immediately answer, it’s forwarded on to someone else so the blind person doesn’t have to wait.

Nearly 40-thousand blind people are using the app and over a half million good hearted and well-sighted volunteers.

Anyone can sign up to help by downloading the app. Don’t be surprised if you don’t get a call very often.

There are more than 500 thousand more volunteers than visually impaired users using the app.

Until recently the Be My Eyes app was iPhone only, but the company launched an Android version just a few days ago, to help even more people do things most of us take for granted.

Now, it’s available to anyone with a smartphone.