NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the Indianapolis Colts game because of anthem protests.

23 San Francisco 49ers players took a knee during the protest. News 2 wants to know… Do you support Vice President Pence leaving the Colts game because players protested during the national anthem?

