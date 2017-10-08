Gov. Haslam proclaims depression, bipolar awareness day in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, in support of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) of Tennessee, has proclaimed Tuesday, October 10, as Depression, Bipolar and Mood Disorder Awareness Day.

The governor’s proclamation coincides with the World Health Organization’s World Mental Health Day and recognizes the importance of raising awareness and support for Tennessee residents and their families who are coping with mood disorders.

DBSA Tennessee, the state chapter of the national Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance based in Chicago, is a volunteer, peer-directed organization that provides hope, help, support and education to improve the lives of people who have mood disorders. DBSA Tennessee facilitates 16 peer-led chapters providing 56 monthly meetings.

“Mood disorders, including bipolar and depression, touch the lives of thousands of Tennessee residents, their families and loved ones every day,” said DBSA Tennessee Director Daisy Jabas. “At DBSA, we focus on the two most prevalent mental health conditions – bipolar and depression – which affect more than 21 million Americans and account for 90% of the nation’s suicides every year.”

“DBSA creates the opportunity for hundreds of Tennesseans to lead meaningful lives by compassionately engaging with them and providing peer-led support groups, educational materials and wellness tools that focus on resiliency, achievement, creativity and connection,” Jabas said. “In short, we provide empowering tools focused on an integrated approach to wellness.”

Haslam issued the proclamation at the request of the DBSA of Tennessee.