NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are calling it an accidental shooting that killed a young man in East Nashville.

Saturday morning, 18-year-old Donquarious Barber was shot in a home along N. 7th Street.

According to police, Barber was bending over to put down a bowl of cereal, when a pistol fell from his pocket, hit the floor and fired.

Barber was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Metro police have ruled the shooting an accident.