Columbia man facing murder charges after a stabbing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Columbia man is in jail charged with murder after what Columbia police are calling an ‘altercation.”

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 900 block of Riggins Row.

According to police 26-year-old Joshua Gibson stabbed 26-year-old Coleson Sellars during some sort of fight.

Sellars was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center, where police say he later died.

Gibson is charged with 2nd degree murder and Aggravated Assault resulting in death.

He was taken to the Maury County Jail.