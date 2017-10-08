BREAKING: Juvenile hurt in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting in East Nashville.

Police responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of South 8th St.

Officers say that the juvenile and several others were sitting on a porch when the two suspects walked up and started shooting at the victim.

The injured juvenile was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police are still looking for the suspects, however no descriptions have been released.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.