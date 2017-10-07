What the Tech? Even if you don’t use Yahoo email, you could be affected by the hack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New numbers from Yahoo show three-billion accounts were hacked, 3 years ago. That’s every Yahoo account that was ever created.

I get it, you’re too cool to use Yahoo for email. But don’t shrug off news about this huge hack,

If you were really cool 15-20 years ago, you probably have a Yahoo account that you just don’t know about.

In the 90s and early 2000’s, if you went online, you had a few choices. AOL and Yahoo were most popular.

So if you went online then, there’s probably a Yahoo account out there with your name on it.

Curious, I looked for myself and found a Yahoo account I set up back in 1998. I haven’t used it in 20 years but the account and anything associated with it, were still there.

Including passwords. That’s something to be concerned about if you’re one of those people who’re still using the same passwords for everything.

What if you never used Yahoo for email or the internet? nothing to worry about right? Not exactly.

Did you use Flickr for photos? Rivals for sports news? Those are owned by Yahoo.

If you play Fantasy Sports online, you should check. Most early Fantasy Leagues were from Yahoo and they’re still going strong.

Tumblr? The blog platform is owned by Yahoo too.

If you use or have used any of these or any other Yahoo service, your information was most likely hacked. No…it was hacked. Three-billion accounts! That’s nearly 10 times the entire US population!