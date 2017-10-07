Vanderbilt overcome by #5 Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt Commodores were hoping for a breakthrough Saturday on the football field, but instead #5 Georgia came into Nashville and left with a 45-14 win.

The Dores suffered their third straight loss, but the good news is the hardest part of their schedule in now over.

Like their game against #1 Alabama in September, the Vols got behind early in the first half.

They allowed 21 points before running back Ralph Webb had a 1-yard touchdown to get the Commodores on the board.

However, they struggled to score again until the 4th quarter.

That’s when Kyle Shurmur connected with C.J. Duncan for a 3 yard touchdown, that made the score 45-14, which ended up being the final.

The Commodores continue to struggle getting their run game going. The Bulldogs put up 423 rushing yards on the board to Vandy’s 64 yards.

Shurmur finished the afternoon 17 for 31 with 172 yards and 1 touchdown. Webb rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries.

The Commodores will go back to the drawing board this week as they prepare for a road game against Ole Miss next Saturday.