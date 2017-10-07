Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, October 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re thinking about some home renovation I have a couple of Best Bets to give you plenty of inspiration.

First… The Parade of Homes opens up this weekend. it’s six different houses from six of middle Tennessee’s best builders and designers.

I took a tour of them Thursday… these homes are incredible.

If you’re looking to update your home… or make it more on trend this is definitely where you will find the ideas.

It’s $15 to tour and the homes are in the new Brentwood development “Witherspoon” on Crockett Road across from Crockett Park.

The proceeds from the ticket sales this year benefit the Williamson county animal shelter.

You’ll find more beautiful home inspiration in the Belmont Hillsboro Neighborhood Saturday for it’s Annual Home Tour.

Tickets are $10 and the proceeds go toward the neighborhood fundraiser for things like crime prevention and beautification. That’s from 11 to 5 Saturday.

And Saturday during the first Saturday Art Crawl downtown, Hatch Show Print is having a block party where you can create your own print.

For $40 they’ll provide everything you need for that.

It’s from 6 to 8 Saturday night at their workshop inside of the hall of fame.

Centennial park is “Celebrating Nashville” with a cultural festival where you can travel the globe all in one place.

Dozens of ethnic and global vendors with food and art and performances.

That’s from 10 to 6 Saturday and it’s free!

Plenty of things to keep the whole family busy.