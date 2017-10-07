Nashville Heart Walk set for Oct. 14, News 2’s Jared Plushnick to emcee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Greater Nashville Healthy For Good Heart Walk, set for Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Vanderbilt University’s Capers Field, will be emceed by News 2’s Good Morning Nashville meteorologist, Jared Plushnick.

The event is expected to raise heart rates and funds for the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

“I feel truly honored to be a part of the Greater Nashville Heart Walk that helps the country’s oldest and largest voluntary organization. It’s amazing to see how many people come together for such a good cause to help fight heart disease and continuing education on healthy lifestyles. The heart is so important and this walk means so much to keep us pumping, ” said Plushnick.

Greater Nashville’s Healthy For Good™ Heart Walk, sponsored by Vanderbilt Heart and Delta Dental, begins at 8am with the walk at 9:30 am at Vanderbilt University’s Capers Field (located on the corner of Children’s Way and Natchez Trace).

Individuals, teams and companies can sign up in advance at this link or NashvilleHeartWalk.org for the non-competitive, three-mile walk.

The event includes family friendly activities, fun fitness demonstrations, health screenings, CPR training and an exciting Kids Zone. In addition to the three-mile walk, there will be a one-mile survivor route.

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world.

Millions of volunteers work to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

Whether you’re walking or watching, you can donate at this link.

To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call a local office.

Platform sponsors for the Healthy For Good campaign include Vanderbilt Heart and Delta Dental.

Media sponsors for the Heart Walk include News 2 WKRN and 650 AM WSM.

