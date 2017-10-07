Hopkinsville teen dies in accidental shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – According to Christian County Deputy Coroner Mike Stokes, a Hopkinsville High School freshman football player is dead in an accidental shooting.

Police said they were called to Beaumont Court in Hopkinsville, Kentucky around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found 14-year-old Elijah “EJ” Austin dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers told News 2 that Austin was playing video games at a relative’s home when the shooting occurred.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Investigators said the shooting appears to be accidental.

An autopsy will be performed in Louisville.

Austin played quarterback for the Hopkinsville High School freshman foorball team.

As an 8th grader, he was already receiving scholarship offers from colleges in both football and baseball.

