Gallatin chosen as the Nicest Place in America

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin, Tennessee is the winner of Nicest Place in America 2017, according to Reader’s Digest.

Heartwarming traditions, people coming together to overcome tragedy, and neighbors treating each other with dignity and respect are the values Reader’s Digest found in the winners this year.

Gallatin, the county seat of Sumner County had a population of 32,307 in the 2013 census.

Read the inspiring story published in Reader’s Digest about the kind, caring people of Gallatin and how they pulled together during a horrific tragedy.