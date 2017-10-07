Advocates in Washington seek better earning potential for people with Down Syndrome

WASHINGTON (WKRN) – Advocates for people with down syndrome are in the nation’s capitol this week pushing for change.

They want people with disabilities to earn more money and be able to save more.

“You put it in the bathtub,” said Morgan Tibbins. Morgan has down syndrome.

She’s also a business owner who sells her bath products at 47 stores in 7 states.

“At first it was just to get some tickets to go to music concerts,” said Denise Tibbins, Morgan’s mother. “And then colleges were coming to school and she wanted to go to college.”

It’s success stories like this being told in Washington this week. As advocates press lawmakers to expand opportunities for people with disabilities.

They want to do away with rules allowing employers to pay disabled workers below the minimum wage.

Advocates also want to allow the disabled to open tax free savings accounts and earn more without jeopardizing medicaid benefits.

“People with Down Syndrome don’t suffer from Down Syndrome,” said c, President/CEO National Down Syndrome Society. “They suffer from the law that holds them back.”

The National Down Syndrome Society held its annual summit in Washington, D.C. this week and launched a new campaign to highlight the legal restrictions..

“They want to be taxpayers they want to live the american dream,” added Hartweir.

“If they’re gonna do the same job as somebody else,” said Tibbins. “Then they should get paid for the same job that somebody else gets paid for.”

Tibbins said her daughter is proof that despite her limitations — she has plenty to offer in the marketplace.

There was broad consensus among lawmakers for many of the changes the group is seeking, but some have voiced concern that applying minimum wage laws to the disabled could limit opportunities.