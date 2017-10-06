Woman helps man bound to wheelchair escape Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – A man who was bound to his wheelchair when bullets started flying at a concert in Las Vegas credits a woman he met a few days earlier for helping him to safety.

“I am sitting up like a sitting duck,” shooting survivor George Cook said. “All the people on the ground and I had made the decision to stay in my chair as opposed to get down. Of course, I couldn’t go anywhere at the time you know.”

He continued, “You’re just hearing the gunfire and then holding down and in the lapses in between, you’ll sit up and try to come up with a game plan.”

The mother of a woman he met a few days earlier was at his side and helped him through the crowd.

Cook, a single father of two young children, said he doesn’t know what would have happened to him if that woman wasn’t there.

“I hold onto my children tighter,” he said. “I feel grateful to be here. I’m a single dad, so if something did happen to me I can’t imagine the results of that, so someone is looking out for me.”

Cook said as terrifying as the experience was on the Vegas strip, he would likely go to the concert again next year.

