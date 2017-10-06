Thrown objects leave Antioch drivers worried; some severely injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in Antioch want to know who is targeting innocent drivers in the area.

All of the victims believe the objects were intentionally thrown at them and they share similar stories, all happening within just a couple of miles from one another.

John Chatham says he was driving when he believes someone threw a brick out of a car that was passing by leaving him severely injured.

James Turner showed us a large rock that he says someone hurled through his windshield smashing into his face.

Jason Crisel has seen the images of the victims.

“It’s horrible to think of, absolutely horrible to think of,” he tells News 2.

He shares a similar story, but was fortunate in that only his car was damaged.

“Whenever there was no street lights and stuff like that, line of cars coming at you and the last car in the group as soon as it passes you sounded like a gunshot going off,” he explained.

Once he got to safety he found a rock about the size of a baseball lodged in the grill of his car.

“I got lucky, 2 thousand dollars in damage versus my life.”

Chatham was not as lucky.

“Whatever hit me, it crashed into my windshield, bounced off my head and went out the driver window,” Chatham told News 2.

The 26 year old has undergone a number of surgeries and doesn’t know if he will ever get his full vision back.

“I have three medal plates in my head now. It did damage my eye pretty bad. I’ve had a total of three surgeries the one where they relieve the pressure from the back of my eye, the one on my skull where they actually had to put the skull back in place and put the three medal plates in to secure it and then finally this vitrectomy ,” he explained.

The victims worry whoever is committing these careless crimes could kill their next victim.

“It’s scary you know. I feel absolutely horrible for these victims. I’m truly lucky, I really am,” said Crisel.

The first incident happened August 24th around 10:40 at night, on Bell Road not far from Murfreesboro Pike. That’s when Chatham believes someone threw a brick at his car.

The second incident on September 19th happened on Bell Road not far from Hamilton Creek Recreation Center around 10:00pm. That’s where Crisel believes the rock was thrown from the back seat of a dark colored sedan.

The latest incident was on September 24th around 10:30pm near Couchville Pike. That’s when a rock was thrown through Turner’s windshield leaving him severely wounded.

All three cases happened on a stretch of road where there are no street lights.

Metro police said there have been seven incidents like this in September alone all within the Antioch area.

If you have any leads contact our partners at CrimeStoppers 615-74-CRIME.

