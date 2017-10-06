POLL: Should companies have right to opt-out of birth control insurance mandate?

President Trump has rolled back the Obamacare birth control mandate. More employers and health insurance companies can opt out of covering the cost of contraceptives on religious or moral grounds, under a new rule issued Friday. The administration estimates 200 employers would qualify, and 120,000 women would be affected. A women’s group plans to file suit to stop the change.

News 2 wants to know…Should companies have the right to opt-out of the birth control insurance mandate on religious grounds?

