Oktoberfest adds new safety measures after mass shooting in Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As security concerns grow after the mass shooting in Las Vegas last weekend, local events are taking charge when it comes to safety precautions.

Organizers of this year’s Oktoberfest in Nashville have made sure to protect against any possible danger.

“We work really hard in the background to make sure it’s a secure event,” said event director Michael King. “It’s not 100 percent, but if something happens, we are trained to handle the situation and minimize it as much as possible.”

Event organizers said this year’s Oktoberfest will have more officers, as well as water barricades that can stop an 18-wheeler and automatic gates in the event of a problem.

Attendees can enjoy food, music, shopping, beer and the Dachshund Derby at the annual event.

As many as 300,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event.

Oktoberfest continues through 8 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.