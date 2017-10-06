New reality after Antioch church shooting requires new safety measures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man charged in the Antioch church shooting that killed one person and injured six others will get a new court date.

In Davidson County court on Friday, the lawyer for Emanuel Samson said a date for a preliminary hearing hasn’t been set yet. Samson is being held without bond.

After this this shooting and the Las Vegas shooting, many local churches are reevaluating their safety procedures.

One Antioch pastor, Bruce Maxwell, says he’d implemented additional precautions. It’s a dialog church leaders across the city are having right now.

Pastor Maxwell with Lake Providence Missionary Church said he has added additional police officers to services and more security cameras.

He says church leadership is also working on an active shooter evacuation plan that he will soon share with his congregation of about 5,800 people.

“In the event of an active shooter situation, as to where the safest places are to exit from and where we need to try to move the congregation in a smooth was to get to a safe place,” Maxwell told News 2.

He continued, “We are seeing it all over, and we are seeing things that are happen now we’ve got to make security a top priority as far as worship is concerned.”

Pastors say this is the new reality and it requires new safety measures.

