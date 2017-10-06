Former Secretary of Homeland Security speaks at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every year, the Vanderbilt University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (VUNROTC) hosts a National Security Symposium.

This year, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson spoke Friday night on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

Johnson served as Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013 until January of 2017.

Johnson was keynote speaker at the 9th annual symposium Friday.

He discussed a range of topics during his speech, from Russian meddling in the 2016 election to the Las Vegas shooting.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a real tragedy,” Johnson said. “And I’m afraid there are going to be more like it.”

Johnson also weighed in on the gun control debate that has been renewed since the attack in Las Vegas.

“I’m hoping Congress will find some way to tighten some of the controls around the prevalence of really, really, really dangerous guns in this country that I think even the sportsmen would agree are not necessary,” said Johnson.

Johnson served under Former President Barack Obama from 2013 until 2017.