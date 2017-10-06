Fliers promoting white supremacist hate group found on MTSU’s campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The president of Middle Tennessee State University says she was made aware posters and fliers promoting the group Identity Evropa were found on campus.

Identity Evropa has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and a white supremacist organization by the Anti-Defamation League.

President Sidney McPhee says reports indicate the group targets college campuses across the country hoping their demonstrations spark confrontations to bring notoriety to their cause, which is allegedly to preserve European identity.

McPhee says that while the First Amendment protects “the right to utter even abhorrent speech, it also protects our right to speak out forcefully against ideas and viewpoints that are contrary to the values of Middle Tennessee State University.”

“This campus is rich with the diversity found in our students, faculty and staff. I am proud that our community celebrates and supports the differences among us, as we also seek to build upon our commonalities. There is no place here for hateful rhetoric that diminishes any member of the MTSU family,” the university’s president continued.

McPhee went on to say the school “strongly condemns the views of white supremacist, neo-Nazi and other hate groups.”

He adds, “While we will respect the right of free speech when exercised within the policies of the university, we will also continue to work to make our campus as safe as possible and to advance the values of our True Blue Pledge. Those values commit us to reason, not violence; to both listening and speaking; and to our membership in this diverse community.”