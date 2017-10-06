Fall Funtacular: Performance Studios has all your Halloween needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s October, and you’re probably wondering what you’ll be for Halloween this year.

Davis Nolan caught up with Performance Studios in Nashville to talk about their newest and most popular costumes this year for his Fall Funtacular special.

“This year, as well as last year, and the year before that, as a matter of fact, super heroes are going to be number one. That’s the way it looks. They’ve taken the place of pirates,” Broderick told News 2.

He continued, “When ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ first came out with Johnny Depp, movies began to greatly influence what people wanted to be for Halloween. But this year, the theaters have been jammed with Marvel, DC Comics blockbuster, multi-billion dollar movies, and it makes a difference.”

Performance Studios offers a full line of cosmetics, costumes and accessories. And if you don’t want to own a costume forever, you can just rent it out for a short time.

Superheroes aside, scary clowns have also made a comeback, especially with the latest adaptation of “It.”

“As you know, a lot of people are already scared of white-faced clowns anyway. It seems like the scarier they are, the more people like them. They want gruesome, they want cracked make-up. They don’t want the make up to look right. They want crazy, scary hair. They want dirty costumes,” said Broderick.

But he also has a little bit of a warning for those who wear them.

“Just like any other mask, when you are wearing something like this, you can’t be stupid about it. Don’t walk into a 7-11 with a clown mask on, because that’s a good way to get shot,” he told News 2.

Safety is a big issue on Halloween, especially for parents and children who plan to be out trick-or-treating.

“Watch where you are. Pay attention. Wear reflective clothing. Adults need to keep a flashlight with them when they take their kids out. Know who’s walking up to your child,” Broderick said.

Visit Performance Studios at 523 W. Thompson Lane in Nashville. They’re open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are closed Sundays and Mondays.