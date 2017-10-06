Cherish Lombard returns to News 2 after medical leave

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cherish Lombard is back at News 2 after two months out because of shingles.

Cherish was diagnosed with shingles in her left eye, inner ear, sinuses, scalp, and on her face, with neurological complications earlier this summer. She said she’s never been in such excruciating pain.

After spending about a week in the hospital, she was released but kept under close doctor supervision.

On Friday she reunited with her News 2 family. She is very thankful for all of the supportive messages she received from viewers and will be back on air next week.