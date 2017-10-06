Belle Meade officer fired, arrested after theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Former Belle Meade police officer was fired and arrested Friday.

Officer Donald Lawman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft.

According to police, a relative saw Lawman take pills from their prescription bottle.

The 42-year-old had been with the department since February of this year.

Lawman was decommissioned and eventually fired from the Metro Nashville Police Department in January of 2012 after he was arrested in 2011 for prescription drugs fraud.

He was released on $1,500 bond.