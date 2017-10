NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 9-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday morning in South Nashville.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Anderson Road.

Metro police on the scene said the child was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Additional information was not released.