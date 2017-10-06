7-year-old girl writes song with mom after Antioch church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Through music, mother April Dichiara found a way to make a tough topic a little easier for her young daughter to understand.

Dichiara’s husband is a paramedic and responded to the Antioch church shooting that killed a local mother and hurt several other people.

As her daughter learned more about what happened, Dichiara was conflicted on how to explain the senseless violence to her seven-year-old.

“As parents we struggle to figure out, ‘How do we explain this to our kids?’ It’s just so awful. Do we want them to know that these things are happening?” Dichiara said.

Dichiara, a pre-school music teacher, grabbed her guitar, sat down with her daughter and the two began putting their feelings into a song.

“We just choose to say that there are bad people, but talk about all the good people, there is so many good people,” said Dichiara.

“Look for the hero, there is always a hero. Look for a friend, there is always a friend. It might be a stranger, an angel that might be disguised,” Dichiara sang with her daughter.

Dichiara and her daughter Sophia posted their song on Facebook.

Sophia shared some her favorite lyrics with News 2.

“God hold us closer, this always be my prayer. God give us a light, let me be the light somewhere,” she said.

Dichiara said in this difficult time she is encouraging her daughter to see the good in the world.

