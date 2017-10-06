35-year-old man shot at gas station near Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot at a gas station near Hadley Park early Friday morning.

It happened at the Marathon on the corner of John A. Merritt Boulevard and 28th Avenue North around 2 a.m.

Metro police said the 35-year-old victim was outside his car near the gas pumps when he was shot once in the back.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

He was able to describe the suspect’s vehicle as a gray car, possibly a Lincoln.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.