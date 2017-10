NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 62-year-old woman was shot in the hip Thursday afternoon in East Nashville.

Metro police said she was caught in crossfire near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Litton Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

Four people were reportedly taken into custody.

Details on exactly what happened have yet to be released. The investigation is ongoing.

