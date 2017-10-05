Ways you can track crime in your own neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies partner with websites to make their crime data easily accessible to the public.

The data is presented in a map format, and each icon on the map represents one crime report.

Metro Nashville, Murfreesboro, Ashland City and Columbia Police Departments all provide their data to CrimeMapping.com.

The LexisNexis Community Crime Map website provides crime data from Dickson, Lewisburg, Rutherford County, and Tullahoma law enforcement.

Franklin Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office make their data available through CrimeReports.com.

With each of these websites, users can search for crime reports all the way down to the street level. The data is updated every 24 hours, and users can set-up alerts to be notified when crime is reported in their areas.

Data from at least the previous six months is available on each website.