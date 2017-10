NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tonight’s the night: The Harvest Moon will brighten up the night’s sky as soon as the sun sets Thursday.

What exactly is a Harvest Moon? According to NASA, it’s the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, which was Sept. 22 this year.

Check out our gallery below with fun facts and photos of the Harvest Moon.

