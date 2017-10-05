Titans star DeMarco Murray offers condolences to Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lot of NFL stars spend time in Las Vegas, but Titans star DeMarco Murray grew up there so last week’s tragedy really hit home.

Murray expressed his thoughts to the victims earlier this week on Twitter, but spoke about it publicly for the first time Thursday during his normal weekly media session.

“The strip is an unbelievable place and like I said, it’s a very unfortunate situation by a selfish character that you know doesn’t deserve credit for anything. You know [don’t] even mention his name but you know it’s definite blessings go to the people that were injured and all the people affected in that situation.”

Murray was born in Las Vegas, graduated from Bishop Gorman High School and says he still considers Las Vegas home.

He said none of his family and friends were not hurt in the shooting.

Murray emphasized people go to Las Vegas to relax and get away, not to deal with tragedy.

