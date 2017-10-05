Tennessee residents react to potential gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four days after the fatal shooting on the Las Vegas strip, bipartisan support is mounting to regulate or ban the so-called “bump stocks” used in the attack.

Bump stocks are legal gun modifications which make legal semi-automatic guns fire almost like illegal automatic weapons.

Republicans and Democrats alike are expressing support for some gun control, at least when it comes to bump stocks.

The NRA also issued a statement calling for similar regulations Thursday afternoon, followed shortly by a similar statement from the White House.

Beth Joslin Roth with the Safe Tennessee Project says the discussions are a step in the right direction. But she doubts the NRA’s idea of regulation will go far enough.

“The statement they put out said they were interested in looking possibly at additional restrictions,” said Roth. “We feel that there is no place in society for those types of mechanisms. So we would support an outright ban of them.”

John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association, challenges any regulations that dictate how rapidly a gun can be fired.

“I think the NRA is playing games with the public,” said Harris. “I think they’re all just responding emotionally to the massacre. And if it goes down the path of what typically happens, something may or may not come out of it. But it’s unlikely that they’ll change the law.”

The device, which retails for around $200, is not known among gun dealers as an item that is hugely popular. It was created ostensibly to help people with disabilities more easily fire AK- and AR-platform long guns.