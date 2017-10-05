TBI: Man wanted for assaulting officer, escaping Cocke County jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 25-year-old man was added to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list after authorities say he assaulted a corrections officer and escaped from an East Tennessee jail.

The incident happened in Cocke County early Thursday morning.

Ezekiel Thompson is now wanted by the sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for felony escape, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Thompson is a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is just over six feet tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has a cast on his left arm.

The TBI said Thompson should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.