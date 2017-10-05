Predators lose opener 4-3 at Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WKRN) – The Preds said this week that Boston would be a good test to open the season and it was as the Bruins handed the Preds an opening season loss 4-3.

After Viktor Arvidsson scored the first goal of the season to tie the Bruins at 1-1 in the first period. Boston answered with 3 consecutive goals to take a 4-1 lead into the final minutes of the game.

The Preds were on the ropes but responded with two quick goals in the final minutes from Scott Hartnell and Filip Forsberg to give them a one last chance with under 40 seconds to play.

But their final chances could not produce a goal as the Preds lose their first of an 82 game schedule.

Ryan Johansen added two assists in the game while Pekka Rinne saved 28 of the 31 shots he faced giving him a save percentage of over 90%.

Bruins goalie Tukka Rask was a shade under 90% with 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Predators are on the road for their second game of the season in a rematch of the Stanley Cup final against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday at 6:00 PM.