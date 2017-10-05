Police: Unidentified man claims to be devil sent to Gallatin from Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are hoping to identify a man who reportedly entered a Sprint phone store claiming he was the devil incarnate.

The unknown man also said he was sent there from Las Vegas, according to a press release.

The incident happened just before 11:40 a.m. at the Spring store on Nashville Pike in Gallatin, and since the man was reportedly carrying a pocket knife, nearby Vol State Community College went on lockdown as a precaution.

Gallatin police say the man left the store after making the statements, and there was no immediate threat or known danger to the public.

Authorities are still hoping the public can identify the individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

The incident comes just days after 58 innocent lives were taken and nearly 500 people injured last Sunday in Las Vegas. in what’s now the nation’s deadliest mass shooting. Click here for complete coverage of the concert attack.