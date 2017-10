NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A corrections officer accidentally shot herself in the leg during routine firearms training, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

A call about the shooting went out at 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Cockrill Bend Boulevard.

TDOC officials say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident was reportedly isolated and no inmates were present during the training.