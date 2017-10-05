Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Kebab Gyros on White Bridge Road scored 98.
- Zaxby’s on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage scored 99.
- Panda Express on Charlotte Pike scored 100.
A resinspection of Tazza on Church Street scored a 90. Health inspectors previously found issues with food storage and an employee was seen making a sandwich with bare hands.
