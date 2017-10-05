Tropical Storm Nate stirring trouble for Fall Break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tropical Storm Nate is now the 14th named storm this season in the Atlantic Basin and could be quite mischievous. Not only here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but along the Gulf coast where many travel for Fall Break.

Nate will hang around Central America most of the day with a movement to the north. Once this storm passes Cancun along the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, it is headed for the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Once Nate is in the Gulf, much uncertainty lies with the exact path and strength. Keep in mind the FORECAST CAN CHANGE, but they way models are pointing right now, Nate could turn into a hurricane ahead of landfall very early Sunday morning.

This means if you have plans to take the family to the coast this weekend, expect dangerous rip currents, potential storm surge, high winds, flooding, and even several isolated tornadoes. Plus, the rescheduled Florida State vs University of Miami game that was rescheduled due to Irma will be very wet in Tallahase.

Our impact all depends on the exact rack of Nate once this possible hurricane moves inland.

At this time, rain should develop late Saturday with heavier, steadier downpours Sunday. This could last into Monday. If the path is further west, tornadoes could be possible. A further eastern track avoids tornadoes, but rain will still be heavy.

Current projections bring 2-4+ inches of rain though parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky which can lead to pockets of flooding.

Something that we will continue to monitor and as the latest information comes into the StormTracker Weather Center you will be informed immediately.

Get the rest of the forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play