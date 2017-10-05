Murfreesboro woman arrested after leaving her boyfriend in a ditch

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman is in jail after she leaves her boyfriend passed out in a ditch.

Aftan K. Coursey is charged with reckless endangerment for not calling for medical help after her boyfriend, Joseph Johnson fell into a ditch.

Johnson later died. Police said Coursey admitted to snorting heroin moments before.

Coursey told police that she and Johnson went to Smyrna to buy heroin Tuesday night, and Johnson reportedly snorted some on the way home.

All of this happened while their 5-year old daughter and 2-year old son were in the car.

When the couple returned to Murfreesboro, Johnson apparently stumbled and fell into a drainage ditch.

Coursey said he also drank two pints of Canadian Mist whiskey.

Police told News 2, Coursey left him there, went inside to put the kids to bed, and then snorted the rest of the heroin.

When the couple’s children started asking for their daddy, Coursey went back out to check on him.

Detectives said Johnson was lying in this ditch for roughly an hour and a half before Coursey finally dialed 911.

According to the police report, Coursey tried to wake Johnson by pouring cold water, hot candle wax, and then hot water on him.

“This is not the way to try and revive somebody who may be suffering from some type of medical problem,” said Murfreesboro police Detective James Abbott.

When paramedics finally arrived, they tried to revive Johnson with CPR, and rushed him to the hospital.

The couple was not even supposed to be together. Police say Coursey was previously arrested after assaulting Johnson.

“Her and Mr. Johnson had recently had a domestic and she was charged with that domestic and Mr. Johnson and her were not to be together,” Abbott said.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

Police tell News 2 Coursey could face additional charges. The 27-year-old remains in jail Thursday on a $7,500 dollar bond.