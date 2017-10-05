Mercy Lounge to host benefit concert for Music City Cares Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mercy Lounge is hosting a benefit concert this Monday to support the Music City Cares Fund in the wake of the Las Vegas tragedy.

The fund was established by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to show unity after the mass shooting took place at a country music concert.

Monday’s concert will feature acoustic, stripped-down performances by Lilly Hiatt, Carolina Spence, Michaela Anne, Jericho Woods, Boo Ray, and Savannah Conley.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at Mercy Lounge off Eighth Avenue for $10.

Every dollar raised will go to the Music City Cares Fund, and every dollar donated to the fund will go straight to the victims of the massacre.

“Country music is the heart of Music City,” says Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We are reaching out to country music fans who fell victim to this evil. They must know we care and care deeply. Our prayers are with them.”

