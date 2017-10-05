Mark Green announces candidacy for Blackburn’s seat in U.S. Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State Senator Mark Green announced Thursday he’ll run for Marsha Blackburn’s U.S. Congress seat.

The announcement comes in the wake of Blackburn’s decision to run for U.S. Senator Bob Corker’s seat after he said he won’t run for re-election in 2018.

Green, of Ashland City, hopes to become the next congressman of the 7th District of Tennessee, which includes middle and southwestern parts of the state.

“Stunningly, Tennesseans have witnessed no results from Congress on the 278th day of 2017 after years of promises to repeal Obamacare, lower taxes, secure our borders and end illegal immigration, and restore our military to confront the challenges of this century like Iran,” stated Green in a press release.

He continued, “When Republicans hold the majorities in Congress, it’s time to lead, not have more committee hearings and protect special interests. The time for appeasement is over.”

Green was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and nominated earlier this year by President Donald Trump to serve as the nation’s Secretary of Army. He withdrew due to what he calls “obstruction from Senate Democrats.”

The East Tennessee veteran and physician added, “As a proven conservative fighter, I am ready to earn the trust of the voters and take my values and leadership to the United States Congress.”