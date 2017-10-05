Marcus Mariota limited at Titans practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting game continues for the Titans and quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was limited once again at practice Thursday afternoon in Nashville.

Mariota threw some passes Wednesday, and head coach Mike Mularkey said it’s a positive that he didn’t suffer a setback.

“I think it has a lot to do with him being smart and what he’s doing with the training staff and just realizing it’s Wednesday and Thursday, still we’ve got some time,” the head coach said.

Mularkey said Mariota was able to do “just a little bit more,” but he’s said from the beginning this decision could very well come down to Sunday.

As of Thursday, Mularkey said the quarterback can stand and throw the football without much problem, but he will have to show he can move around well before he gets the go ahead to play this weekend in Miami.

If Mariota is healthy enough to play, he will get the start, Mularkey said Wednesday. There is no scenario where Mariota enters the game as the backup.