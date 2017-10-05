Man dubbed ‘Little Houdini’ arrested at Castalian Springs home

CASTALIAN SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man dubbed “Little Houdini” has been captured by police.

Christopher Gay was arrested overnight at a home in Castalian Springs. Gay was wanted by authorities in multiple states, including for a bulldozer theft out of Smith County, Tennessee.

The Smith County sheriff told News 2 they had been looking for Gay since March 3.

Gay has a long theft history, including allegedly stealing Crystal Gayle’s tour bus to go see his dying mother in 2007 and reportedly posing as a member of Tony Stewart’s racing team.

In 2009, Gay also slipped away from Georgia police while being transported to Coffee County.

He is currently being held in the Sumner County jail.