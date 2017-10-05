Gov. Bill Haslam says he won’t run for Corker’s Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Haslam announced on Thursday he will not run for Bob Corker’s seat in the the U.S. Senate.

In a statement the governor said he and his wife will “always be grateful for all of the encouragement and support to run for the United States Senate.”

“The primary reason is that I want to remain completely focused on my job as governor. I know that being a candidate for the Senate during my last 15 months as governor would be a distraction from the task at hand. And, while I have loved being a mayor and a governor, I don’t feel the same call to run for Senate at this point,” Haslam said.

“At the end of my term, I will have been in public office for 15 years. I feel like I can be most helpful in my next service as a private citizen,” he added.

Sen. Corker announced last week that he would not seek re-election in 2018.